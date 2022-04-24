Ashwini Vaishnaw takes part in Yoga session in Delhi ahead of International Yoga Day

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday took part in a Yoga practice session at Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi, ahead of International Yoga Day.

With the celebration of 'Yog Utsav' at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.

The Yoga Utsav has been organized prior to the International Yoga Day in view of the Union Government's initiative of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor