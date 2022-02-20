ASI probes 'risks' to UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temples
By IANS | Published: February 20, 2022 08:15 AM2022-02-20T08:15:03+5:302022-02-20T08:40:08+5:30
Mumbai/Khajuraho, Feb 20 Taking cognizance of a complaint by a Maharashtra heritage expert, the Archaeological Survey of India ...
Mumbai/Khajuraho, Feb 20 Taking cognizance of a complaint by a Maharashtra heritage expert, the Archaeological Survey of India
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app