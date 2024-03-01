Asian Elephants Ritually Bury Dead Calves, Reveals Study

Human-induced rapid environmental change often alters non-human species’ reproductive, nutritional and physiological behaviour. Asian Elephants face land use challenges more than other wild animals due to their substantial dietary requirements and extensive home ranges. Known for their strategic planning and cooperation, these animals also become victims of environmental modifications, resulting in low fertility and high calf mortality rates.

According to a study by an Indian Forest Service officer and a Pune-based researcher, Asian elephants ritually bury their dead calves. The study witnessed five cases of calf burials by elephants. IFS officers Parveen Kaswan and Akashdeep Roy were published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa on February 26.

Ever heard about a phenomenon called as #Elephant burials ! Few have heard but rarely document it from India. Here we publish first of its kid study from #India of Asian elephant burials with multiple real documentation in 'Journal of Threatened Taxa'

One such behaviour shows they bid farewell to their deceased calves. "We report calf burials by Asian Elephants in the eastern Himalayan floodplains of the northern Bengal landscape," said the researcher in his study abstract.

“Tea estates form the majority of elephant corridors, and we explain the burial strategy of elephants in the irrigation drains of tea estates.”

Elephants were observed carrying their dead calves away from human settlements by trunks and legs. The carcasses were buried in a “legs-upright-position.”

Through photography, observation, field notes and post-mortem examination reports, the authors found that calves were buried in the same position irrespective of the reason for their death. The Asian elephants were also found to avoid the paths where the dead calves lay buried.

“For a long period, literature and wildlife professionals have faint memory about the practice of loose burial in Asian elephant herds," Parveen Kaswan told Mid-Day.

“While full-grown elephant burial is difficult due to their size, African elephants have been known to bury their calves. However, evidence of this practice was not documented in detail in India until our latest work, published in a peer-reviewed journal, provided light on comparable incidents involving Asian elephants.”

The cases have been documented in Debpara, Chunabhati, Bharnabari, Majherdabri and the New Dooars tea gardens near Gorumara and Buxa. The calves were aged between three and 12 months.