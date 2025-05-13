Asiatic lion census underway in Gujarat to cover 35,000 sq km

Amreli (Gujarat), May 13 A large-scale Asiatic lion population estimation is currently underway across 11 districts in Gujarat, covering an estimated 35,000 square km of forests and surrounding regions, officials said on Tuesday.

The four-day operation, which began on May 10, is being carried out in two phases and concludes on Tuesday (May 13), as per official report.

In the Gir East forest division in Dhari, 511 personnel -- including regional and zonal officers, enumerators, observers, and volunteers -- have been deployed to collect data as part of the 16th lion census.

Statewide, more than 2,900 individuals are engaged in the effort, coordinated through eight regions, 32 zones, and 112 sub-zones, spread across 58 talukas of districts such as Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Botad.

The census involves 24-hour direct observation, covering both forested beats and surrounding village clusters.

Data is being recorded meticulously, including time of sighting, GPS location, physical signs, photographs, and direction of movement.

All information is being processed using geographic information system mapping and statistical software to ensure accurate analysis and visualisation.

The final population data will be released after thorough verification and data integration.

First conducted in 1936, the lion census has become a critical conservation tool, held every five years by the Gujarat Forest Department.

The current survey is notable for its use of modern technologies and direct beat verification, a method known for its near 100 per cent accuracy and minimal margin of error.

This method has proven effective in diverse terrains -- from forests to coastal areas and revenue lands -- for more than three decades.

According to past data, the lion population stood at 304 in 1995, increasing to 327 in 2001, 359 in 2005, 411 in 2010, 523 in 2015, and a remarkable 674 lions in 2020.

Gujarat is the only state in the world that is home to the Asiatic lion (Panthera leo persica), a majestic and endangered species that once roamed from the Middle East to India.

Today, these lions are found exclusively in and around the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

Over the years, the lions have expanded their territory beyond the protected forest, spreading across parts of Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, and even into the coastal regions of Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka.

