Asking questions a right, but criticism not justified: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, May 12 Rajasthan BJP chief and MP Madan Rathore has defended the government’s actions under Operation Sindoor and urged the opposition to show restraint.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur on Monday, Rathore emphasised that while it is the opposition’s democratic right to ask questions, unnecessary criticism during national security operations is inappropriate.

Responding to queries about the operation launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, Rathore said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission is to eliminate terrorism. He highlighted that Operation Sindoor has successfully dismantled terrorist training camps and neutralised those responsible, both within the country and across the Pakistan border.

“The Indian Army’s action was a direct strike against terrorism and continues with full strength,” Rathore stated.

Rathore claimed that Pakistan had to bow under pressure and request dialogue, to which India agreed, not through mediation, but on its own terms.

“India’s intent was clear: send a strong message to terrorists. And the Indian Army has achieved 100 per cent success in doing so. Those who managed to survive are now begging for mercy.”

Rathore said that over 100 terrorists have been killed as part of the operation. He maintained that Pakistan lacks credibility, which is why the Indian Army is continuing the mission to dismantle all terrorist networks and their supporters. Shifting focus to state politics, Rathore criticised the Congress for questioning BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena’s membership.

“It’s surprising that the Congress raises questions here, but remains silent when one of its own MLAs is caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh. Is this silence due to some internal understanding with the BAP or just mutual convenience?” he questioned, demanding clarity from the Congress party.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed Kanwar Lal Meena’s petition challenging the state High Court’s May 2 order, which upheld his three-year conviction by a lower court and directed him to surrender “immediately” in a 2005 case for threatening a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer with a revolver.

