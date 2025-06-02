Aspirations of Telangana people not yet fulfilled, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, June 2 Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has said that the aspirations of people of Telangana have not been fulfilled during the last 10 years.

He said that Telangana State, which came into existence with a surplus budget, today has debts of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP president, was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the state BJP office here on Monday on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

He asserted that Telangana State was formed with the self-sacrifice of many. Stating that the Telangana movement was run in a non-violent manner, he claimed that the BJP played a key role in it.

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP was the first party to take a decision in favour of statehood for Telangana.

He lamented that after the formation of Telangana State, its funds were looted in the name of irrigation projects. “Youth had hoped that with the formation of Telangana State, they would get the jobs. The family of KCR got jobs, but the youth did not get jobs. The aspirations for which people fought were not fulfilled in the last 10 years,” he said.

Lashing out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Kishan Reddy said Telangana did not become 'Bangaru (golden)' Telangana, but KCR’s family became Bangaru family.

Stating that injustice was meted out to Telangana in water, funds and jobs, he said that the state needs another change.

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP takes the responsibility of fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana martyrs.

The BJP leader greeted people on the occasion of the State Formation Day and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives for the state.

“We have a glorious history and priceless cultural splendour. Our Telangana is a jewel with wonderful natural resources,” Kishan Reddy posted on ‘X’. He wished that the state plays a key role in India's development and that the aspirations of the people of Telangana are fulfilled.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar unfurled the national flag at his office in Karimnagar to mark the day. He paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Earlier, the BJP leader stated in his message that Telangana state is the result of the aspiration of four crore people, their 60-year desire and their struggle for self-respect.

Bandi Sanjay said that Telangana state became a reality with the struggle of martyrs and the key role played by many great people like Sushma Swaraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor