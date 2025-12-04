Aspiring pilot's body found in Kolkata home, police probe underway

Kolkata, Dec 4 A 21-year-old aspiring pilot was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in North Kolkata, said police on Thursday.

The body was found hanging in his ancestral house in the Girish Park area. The deceased youth, identified as Soumyaditya Kundu, had returned from South Africa a few days ago after completing his pilot training, said police sources.

The family claimed that he had been silent since returning to the country. Prima facie, it appears that he died by suicide.

However, according to the police, a mystery has been created after his tablet was recovered. 'LOST' is written on the back of the tab on white paper.

The police are now investigating the reason behind the young man's death, especially what prompted him to take the extreme measures.

According to police sources, Soumyaditya's body was recovered from his ancestral house in the Girish Park area, where no one lived. Soumyaditya used to go there occasionally. The family claimed that he left the house around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and did not return.

The family then broke the lock of the house and discovered the body. The police were immediately informed. The entire family is devastated by the death of the 21-year-old. They said that he had been quiet after returning from South Africa and had consulted a doctor. But the family said that they could not even imagine that he would take any extreme step.

Questions were raised about whether he was suffering from depression. The father of the deceased said, "He had not answered my phone since Wednesday afternoon. He had only one friend. I called him. He came and searched for him. Then I tracked the location and found that he was in Girish Park. Then we broke the lock and saw this situation."

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered. "The body has been recovered and sent for autopsy. The cause of death will be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report. Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. An investigation has started."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor