Assailants of Cong leader held after encounter with police in Bhilwara; 2 hurt

Jaipur, Nov 18 Two miscreants, who had fired on a Congress leader and her husband recently, were left injured in an encounter with police late on Sunday night, said police officials on Monday morning.

As per Bhilwara Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Singh Yadav, "A few miscreants fired on a couple a few days ago over a property dispute and fled. The couple got a complaint filed. The police got a tip-off about the whereabouts of the miscreants and reached a location near Manrop Harni Mahadev temple on Sunday where the accused opened fired on the police party.

“The police also returned fire which left two miscreants injured as they received bullet injuries. They were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital where they are undergoing treatment."

SP Dharmendra Singh Yadav and other officers reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital soon after the incident.

As per the officials, Kamlesh Khati, Rahul Sen and a few others fired at and attacked the house of Congress leader Pushpa Surana and Vidyasagar Surana in Neelkanth Colony of Kotwali police station area on November 6 over a land dispute.

The accused had been absconding for the last 12 days after committing the crime.

Now, the police are searching for the other accomplices of the accused.

A total of four miscreants entered the house of Pushpa Surana and Vidyasagar Surana on the evening of November 6 and fired at them, however, the bullet missed the target.

The main accused Baluram Jat was an acquaintance of this family and also used to deliver milk to the house.

Jat was angry as Surana had allegedly sold land to someone else.

SP Dharmendra Singh formed an SIT which was searching for the accused. Now, the search for two more accused is on, said officials.

