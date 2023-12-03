Assailants open fire outside ex-Punjab MLA's residence in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 3 Some unidentified assailants opened fire in front of the residence of a former Punjab MLA Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Sunday, said an official.

The Delhi Police official said that there is no information regarding any threat received by the former legislator, however, the police have registered a case and are looking into that aspect as well.

Sharing the details, the official said that an information was received by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Punjabi Bagh police station at 6:45 p.m. regarding the incident of firing in front of the residence of Deep Malhotra, former MLA, Faridkot, Punjab. Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot, and on inspection, some empty cartridges were found.

"Initial enquiry revealed that some persons came on foot, fired in the air in front of the house and went away. No one was injured in the incident," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

"There is no information regarding any threat received today by the complainant. However, that aspect is being looked into. A case under appropriate provisions of law is being registered," said the DCP.

A team has been called on the spot for thorough inspection and a probe has been launched, added the DCP.

