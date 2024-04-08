Assailants post 'celebratory video' after killing man in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 8 In a horrific act, a group of assailants murdered a youth and later posted a video on social media, flaunting their crime.

The accused posted a video of their celebratory dance on Instagram to declare that they have taken revenge for the killing of their friend.

The shocking incident took place in Bachupally here under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, Teja (26) was chased and hacked to death by unidentified persons near Pragati Nagar pond. Police suspect old rivalry to be the motive behind the murder.

Teja a.k.a. Sidhu was one of the accused in a murder that occurred under the limits of SR Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

He was named as accused number third in the murder of one Tarun Roy on October 24, 2023.

Tarun had died in the attack by Shareef, a rowdy sheeter, and his associates.

"Tarun ka badla hogyaaa," wrote the accused on Instagram.

They also declared that it is now Shareef's turn.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Srinivas Rao said Teja was released on bail two months ago.

He was living with his mother in a rented house in Pragathi Nagar.

On Sunday, Teja's mother had gone to the village and he was alone.

Three friends joined him and they boozed till late in the night.

Later, the victim was standing alone near Bathukamma Ghat around 3.30 a.m. when about 20 people on two-wheelers reached there and attacked him.

They chased him and stabbed with knives and other sharp-edged weapons.

Police have registered a case and picked up three suspects.

The ACP said they were working on clues to identify and arrest all the accused.

