Assam: 12 Killed, 25 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision in Dergaon

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, at least 12 individuals lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck in Assam's Golaghat district, as confirmed by the police. The accident occurred in the Balijan area near Dergaon within Golaghat district.

Rajen Singh, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI that, the accident occurred at around 5 am on Wednesday.

Assam | Several people feared dead and many others were injured after the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near the Dergaon area in Assam's Golaghat district, today: Golaghat District Police — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

The bus carrying a team was going towards Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area of Golaghat district. The bus collided with a truck in the Balijan area and the truck was coming in the opposite direction from Jorhat's side. 10 bodies were recovered from the site and sent to Dergaon CHC. 27 injured persons were referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries, Rajen Singh said.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the site and engaged in rescue operations. The SP of Golaghat district said that, so far 12 people died in the accident. Our investigation is on and we will take action as per law, Rajen Singh said