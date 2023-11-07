Assam: 2 boys killed in bike accident

Guwahati, Nov 6 Two young boys died in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday when their bike collided with an electrical pole on the side of the road, police said.

The accident occurred in Palashbari area and the victims were identified as Amlan Jyoti Das and Chandan Ali, a class 10 student.

According to locals, the two were on their way to an event when the one riding the bike lost control and hit the pole.

Both of them sustained major injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors declared them brought dead.

The accident took place close to the Palashbari police station.

A police team reached the accident spot and victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

