Assam: 2 killed in West Karbi Anglong district’s unrest

Guwahati, Dec 23 Violent unrest in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district has claimed the lives of two individuals, prompting a massive security response and high-level monitoring by the state government.

The situation remains tense with fresh incidents of arson reported on Tuesday, as authorities scramble to restore normalcy.

The violence erupted in Kheroni Bazaar on Monday when protesters, agitating for the eviction of alleged encroachers from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands, clashed with police.

The demonstrators, who have been on a hunger strike for 12 days, reportedly torched around 15 shops, attacked the local police station, and set ablaze the residence of Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Police opened fire to disperse the crowd, injuring at least four people, including three protesters and one policeman.

Officials said the immediate trigger was a police attempt to remove the protesters from the area, which escalated into stone-pelting and widespread arson.

The agitators, representing various political and social organisations, allege that the encroachers, mostly from Bihar, have illegally occupied reserved grazing lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

In response, Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, who is camping in the violence-hit zone, appealed for calm and cooperation.

He confirmed that additional security forces have been deployed across sensitive locations and that senior officers are engaging with community leaders to defuse tensions through dialogue.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives, calling the incident “deeply painful.”

He assured that the state government stands firmly with the affected families and will provide all necessary assistance.

Sarma announced that more security personnel will be deployed in the Kheroni area from Wednesday and emphasised that the administration is in constant touch with stakeholders to restore peace.

“We want to hold a peaceful dialogue and resolve the underlying issues. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and not spread rumours,” Sarma said, reiterating the government’s commitment to law and order and the safety of public and private property.

The Chief Minister also urged all sections of society to cooperate, stating that peace and stability are essential for the region’s development.

--IANS

