Assam: 3 killed, six injured in road mishap in Dhemaji district
By ANI | Published: February 17, 2023 10:44 AM 2023-02-17T10:44:47+5:30 2023-02-17T16:15:07+5:30
At least three people including a minor were killed and six others injured in a road mishap in Assam's Dhemaji district, informed officials on Friday.
The incident took place at Telam Lakhipathar area near Jonai in Dhemaji district on Thursday.
As per reports, a four wheeler hit one motorcycle, one scooty and a bicycle.
A police officer of Dhemaji district said, "One person died on spot and two others including a minor girl succumbed to their injuries at hospital."
As per police, six others were also injured in the incident and they were rushed to hospital.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
