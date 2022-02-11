Assam: 4 drug peddlers arrested in Nagaon

Nagaon Police arrested four drug peddlers and five gamblers with 34 vials of heroin, 300 sample tablets, and three syringes.

On Thursday, Nagaon Police tweeted, "In a series of operations conducted by Nagaon police, four drug peddlers and five gamblers were arrested in various PS areas of Nagaon District and recovered 34 vails of Heroin, 300 samples tablets and three syringes."

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

