Assam : 4-year-old tortured, chained by father, police rescue child

Guwahati, July 7 Police in Assam's Tinsukia district rescued a four-year-old kid who was allegedly tortured by his father for the last few days, officials said on Friday.

According to police, when they raided the house of the victim, they discovered that the kid was bound with a rope.

A senior police officer said that the kid claimed that his father had beaten him with a hammer and he was found to have injury marks all over his body, especially on his hands.

Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, Gaurav Avijit Dilip stated that Santosh Debnath, the father of the child, was arrested.

“Our police team rescued the child after receiving a complaint, and the father was taken into custody for allegedly torturing the child. Further investigation is ongoing, and a case has been filed against the man under numerous IPC offences,” the officer said.

The mother of the child lodged the complaint. She had been in a relationship with Debnath and when they got separated two years ago, the man retained custody of the child.

The mother told reporters that the man had been abusing the kid for a while.

"He chained the kid, beat him, and broke the child's fingers with a hammer. He has significant wounds,” she complained.

The child was discovered injured and tied up with rope, according to the police. “The child had rope tied around his hands and legs. His hands showed signs of harm, and he was bleeding,” a Digboi police officer stated.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will record the boy’s statement.

