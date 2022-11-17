Assam: 5 dead, 2 injured in Nalbari road accident

At least five people were killed and two others got injured in an accident in Assam's Nalbari district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in the Banekuchi area in the Nalbari district.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3 am on Thursday in the Banekuchi area under the Nalbari police station where a speedy four-wheeler hit a roadside railing.

The vehicle was coming from Howly, Barpeta side.

Pabindra Kumar Nath, Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district toldthat, two passengers of the vehicle died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

"An Ertiga vehicle which was coming from Howly, Barpeta and hit the railing of Buradia river bridge on NH-27 and two passengers of the vehicle died on the spot and 3 others succumbed to their injuries at SMK Civil hospital, Nalbari later on. The passengers of the vehicle got stuck inside the vehicle and the police team took them out with the help of Fire and Emergency Service personnel. One injured passenger has been shifted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and another is under treatment at SMK Civil Hospital, Nalbar," Pabindra Kumar Nath said.

One out of the eight passengers of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor