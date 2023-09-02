Assam: 7 including 5 cops held for taking bribes

Guwahati, Sep 2 Assam's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arrested seven persons including five police officers for allegedly accepting bribes, an official said.

A complaint lodged by a betel nut businessman led to the arrest of the police officers and prompted a thorough inquiry.

Notably, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, set a trap in the first week of August after receiving complaints about policemen demanding money.

The complaint, however, was determined to be initially accurate.

A criminal case was filed on August 31 as a result.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Assam DGP G.P. Singh wrote, "Reference Bajali incident Assam police Hq had received complaint of demand for money by some police officers of Bajali police in the first week of August."

He also mentioned in the post that the anti-corruption cell earlier could not could not succeed in its operation earlier since police officers were careful.

The arrested persons were identified as Puskal Gogoi, who was posted as DSP in Bajali; while other police officers were identified as Anup Jyoti Patiri, Debajit Giri, Sasanka Das and Injamamul Hassan were arrested.

Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed are the drivers of the police station vehicles who were allegedly involved in the unlawful activity.

