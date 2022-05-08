Assam: 8 lakh applications related to revenue department resolved under 'Mission Basundhara', says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that eight lakh applications related to the revenue department were resolved under 'Mission Basundhara'.

Mission Basundhara was launched in Assam on October 2 last year. The Chief Minister said that it is a decisive step towards streamlining land revenue services and facilitating easy access for the people for their land-related works.

"Around 8 lakhs applications related to the revenue department were resolved under 'Mission Basundhara'. Our government is going to complete the first year of this tenure," Sarma said.

He further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam to mark the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

