Assam: Ahead of Independence Day, huge cache of explosives recovered

A huge cache of explosives like gelatin sticks and detonators was recovered from the Cachar district of Assam. According to an Assam Rifles Spokesperson, a joint team of the paramilitary force and Assam Police carried out an operation and recovered the explosives from the Ranighat market in the district. "The security team recovered 200 gelatin sticks and 200 detonators from the site," the official said. There was speculation that the explosives were being sent to Manipur, where more than 160 people have lost their lives in ethnic clashes that are continuing for more than three months. "Operation is on to nab those involved in transporting the explosives," the official added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said celebrations for the forthcoming Independence Day will begin from August 8 with village-level programmes. Sarma said freedom fighters and martyrs in security forces will be remembered by installing granite plaques in every village on the first day."From August 9-14, every gaon panchayat will plant 75 saplings to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he said. The Assam Police will organise a special march on August 13, surrounding the Dighalipukhuri tank in central Guwahati, the chief minister told a press conference.