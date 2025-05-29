Assam: AIUDF calls for opposition unity ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Guwahati, May 29 Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections for two Assam seats, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam has stressed the need for a unified opposition, conceding that his party lacks the strength to secure a seat independently.

Speaking to reporters, Islam said, “We have only 15 MLAs. That’s not enough to contest a Rajya Sabha seat alone. If the opposition comes together, we can easily win one seat. But right now, we’re not as united as we used to be. Our party can’t do anything on its own.”

Islam suggested that the Congress, as the principal opposition force in the Assam Assembly, should take the initiative in building a broader coalition.

“If Congress president Gaurav Gogoi steps forward to unite the opposition under one banner, it’s possible,” he added.

His comments underscore growing concerns over the fragmented state of the opposition in Assam. With the BJP-led alliance maintaining a clear majority, a consolidated opposition front could still mount a serious bid for at least one of the two upper house seats.

As backchannel discussions gather momentum, attention now shifts to the Congress and its willingness to engage with regional players like the AIUDF, Raijor Dal, and others in the run-up to the crucial vote.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that biennial elections to eight Rajya Sabha seats from the states of Tamil Nadu and Assam will be held on June 19, and the results will be declared the same day.

The biennial elections are being held as the terms of eight members of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the two states, are set to expire between June and July, the Election Commission said in a statement.

From Assam, two seats will fall vacant with the retirement of Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya, both of whom will demit office on June 14.

