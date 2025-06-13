Assam: Army conducts flood relief exercise 'Jal Rahat' in Majuli river island

Guwahati, June 13 During the current floods situation of Assam, Indian Army's Spear Corps has shown devotion and commitment towards humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations particularly in the Majuli river island, an official said on Friday.

A senior Army official said: “Majuli, the world's largest river island has faced massive devastation of floods in the recent past due to rising water of the Brahmaputra and Subansiri rivers. The Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Administration conducted a joint Jal Rahat exercise in the island district.”

“The aim of this exercise was to build better coordination and figure out practical solutions in case of floods. The exercise was designed to enhance preparedness and response during flood emergencies and simulate real life scenarios," the official added.

According to a statement from the Army, the rescue operation's mission to reach stranded persons were practiced with help of rope and boat-based techniques.

Essential supplies such as food, clean drinking water, clothing and hygiene kits were distributed as part of relief material distribution.

The statement further mentioned: “Setting up Military Tents as temporary shelter for displaced individuals was a critical component. Temporary medical camp was also established where Army Doctor provided health care services to flood victims.”

The official said: “The swift and coordinated action in crisis situations is critical in saving lives and rebuilding communities.”

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam showed significant improvement, though nearly 20,000 residents remain affected across four districts, according to a latest official bulletin from disaster management authority.

The latest daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that over 19,200 people continue to bear the brunt of flooding in the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, and Sribhumi.

Hailakandi remains the worst-affected district, with more than 8,000 people impacted, followed by Sribhumi where close to 6,000 residents are still reeling under floodwaters. Lakhimpur has reported over 5,400 affected individuals.

The cumulative death toll from this year’s floods and landslides in the state has reached 28.

