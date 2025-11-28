Assam Assembly clears amendment bill to grant land pattas to tea garden workers

Guwahati, Nov 28 The Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, setting in motion a major policy initiative that will enable more than three lakh tea garden workers to receive legal ownership rights over land within tea estates.

Introducing the bill, the government said around 3.33 lakh workers would be issued pattas for approximately 2.18 lakh bighas of land.

The measure is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the socio-economic condition of tea garden communities, potentially benefiting over 14.5 lakh family members across the state.

To ensure smooth implementation, garden-level committees will be constituted in every tea estate to supervise the identification of beneficiaries and the allotment process.

According to the provisions, the land allotted under this scheme cannot be sold or transferred for a period of 20 years. However, beneficiaries will be allowed to mortgage the land to avail institutional loans for development purposes.

After the completion of the 20-year period, any sale will be permitted only to residents of the same tea garden area. The land will be placed under a protected category, similar to the existing provisions in Tribal Belts and Blocks.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the House that workers who receive pattas under the scheme would also be entitled to government assistance fothe r construction of houses.

He added that a dedicated housing scheme for tea garden workers is in the pipeline and will be launched shortly.

The Chief Minister further informed legislators that land survey work is currently underway in riverine char areas, following recommendations of the BK Sharma Commission.

He said that Muslim families who have been residing in such areas before 1951 would also be considered eligible for land rights.

The survey is being carried out under the Mission Basundhara programme, aimed at regularising land ownership and resolving long-standing disputes.

Once the char area survey is completed, the issuance of pattas in those regions will be taken up for further consideration, Sarma added. He also announced that construction of housing units for tea workers under the Assam Tea Corporation (ATC) will begin in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon district administration has announced that eviction operations will be carried out on Saturday at Lutumari and Borapani to remove encroachments from government and forest land.

The passage of the amendment bill marked a significant step in the state government’s broader agenda to address land rights and improve living conditions for marginalised communities while also asserting stricter measures to protect public land from illegal occupation.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor