Assam Assembly to hold one-day special session today

Guwahati, June 9 The Assam Assembly is set to convene a special one-day session on Monday, aimed at addressing critical administrative matters while also honouring a revered cultural figure.

Despite its brief duration, the session is expected to be rich in symbolism and legislative intent, blending tributes to Assamese heritage with a review of vital development programmes.

A key highlight of the session will be the proposal to rename the Dibrugarh Airport after the legendary Bhupen Hazarika.

Popularly known as "Sudhakantha", Hazarika is celebrated for his profound contributions to music, literature and cinema, which have become an integral part of Assam's cultural identity.

The state Cabinet has already approved the decision, and the Assembly is expected to support it formally.

The tribute is likely to garner unanimous support, reflecting the cross-party reverence for the iconic artist.

Lawmakers will pay homage to Hazarika during the proceedings, underlining how cultural legacies can transcend political divisions and foster unity.

The renaming of the airport, if finalised, would serve not only as a lasting tribute to the late maestro but also as a symbolic gesture encouraging future generations to honour Assam's rich artistic traditions.

On the legislative front, the session will turn its attention to the Jal Jeevan Mission -- a flagship initiative aimed at ensuring piped drinking water access for all rural households.

The discussion will involve a detailed review of the programme's progress, effectiveness, and the challenges it faces in implementation.

Given the initiative's importance for rural welfare, legislators are expected to push for actionable solutions to address bottlenecks.

Owing to time constraints, the session will forgo the customary Question Hour.

Instead, a Zero Hour will provide members of the Legislative Assembly an opportunity to raise pressing constituency issues.

A high volume of interventions is anticipated, as representatives aim to ensure that urgent local concerns are voiced.

In balancing homage with governance, the special session seeks to strike a thoughtful equilibrium between symbolic recognition and practical policymaking.

As the Assembly reflects on cultural legacy and tackles pressing development goals, the day is set to underscore the dual mandate of honouring the past while shaping Assam's future.

