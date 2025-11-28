Assam Assembly to set up detention room to deal with disorderly conduct by suspended MLAs

Guwahati, Nov 28 In an unprecedented move aimed at maintaining discipline and decorum during legislative proceedings, the Assam Legislative Assembly is preparing to establish a dedicated detention room within its premises for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who are suspended for disruptive behaviour.

Speaker of the Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, confirmed on Friday that the Assembly Secretariat will soon draft a detailed framework, including rules and operational procedures, governing the use of the proposed facility.

The initiative is intended to deter persistent disturbances that hinder the smooth conduct of House business.

The decision follows a series of disruptions during Question Hour by suspended MLA Akhil Gogoi, whose continued attempts to interrupt proceedings triggered renewed uproar in the House on Thursday.

The repeated disorder led to calls from within the government benches for stricter measures to enforce discipline inside the Assembly.

Soon after Gogoi’s suspension, Minister Bimal Borah advocated the creation of a designated space within the Assembly complex where suspended members could be confined temporarily to prevent any further disruption of proceedings.

His suggestion received backing from several members who expressed concern over the frequent disturbances affecting the functioning of the House.

Responding to the growing demand for institutional safeguards, Speaker Daimary formally announced that arrangements to set up the detention room would be initiated at the earliest.

He stated that such a facility would help ensure that the Assembly’s business is conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, while also reinforcing respect for legislative norms and procedures.

The proposal has generated considerable political attention, especially in the wake of recent confrontational sessions and strong criticism of the government from certain opposition members.

While supporters describe the move as necessary to preserve the dignity of the House, critics view it as controversial and potentially excessive.

Officials said further clarity on the location, duration of detention and safeguards for members would be provided once the Secretariat finalises the guidelines.

The move marks a significant shift in how the Assembly intends to manage indiscipline on the floor, underscoring a tougher stand on disruptions during legislative proceedings.

