Assam bans sale of non-vegetarian food items on Jan 22 till 4 p.m.

Guwahati, Jan 21 The Assam government has imposed a ban on selling non-vegetarian food items till 4 p.m. on January 22 -- the day of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

"The state government has banned the selling of fish, meat etc., in the market till 4 p.m. on Monday. The restaurants will also not be allowed to sell and deliver non-vegetarian food till the evening," he told reporters.

Sarma also urged people to observe a fast on Monday till the Pran Pratishtha ceremony gets over.

He also invited followers of all religions to offer special prayers on Monday in honor of the consecration of the Ram temple.

"Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya is a triumph of Indian civilisation, not of Hinduism. Everyone should offer prayers in their own way to ensure communal harmony and brotherhood in the state," the Chief Minister said.

Besides, he urged everyone in the state to visit "namghars", or community prayer centers, and ignite lamps outside their residences, places of business, and stores on Monday night following the consecration event in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister announced that all government offices and commercial establishments will be closed for half-day on Monday.

The government schools, colleges, and universities will be closed for the day.

Sarma has urged the private educational institutions to announce a holiday.

