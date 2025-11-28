Assam becomes first state to roll out MCU system for advanced criminal identification

Guwahati, Nov 28 Assam has emerged as the first state in the country to operationalise the Measurement Collection Unit (MCU) mechanism under the Criminal Procedure Identification Act, 2022, in a significant step towards strengthening scientific crime detection and modernising policing practices.

The introduction of the MCU system marks a major shift from conventional methods of record-keeping, as it enables law enforcement agencies to gather and preserve a comprehensive range of biometric and physical data of accused persons through advanced forensic techniques.

Additional Director General of Police Munna Prasad said the new facilities would play a critical role in preventing repeat offences and improving the accuracy of criminal identification.

“The MCU initiative ensures that habitual offenders are effectively tracked and brought to justice. It is an important milestone in our journey towards scientific policing,” he said on Friday.

Till now, police databases were largely limited to digitised fingerprints. Under the new system, authorities will additionally record retina scans, body measurements and other unique biometric attributes, creating a more detailed and tamper-proof profile of suspects.

This information will be stored in a secure digital network that can be accessed by law enforcement agencies across various states, significantly strengthening inter-state coordination during investigations.

Senior Police officials said that MCU facilities have already been established at all district headquarters in Assam, placing the state at the forefront of forensic technology integration in India.

The networked system will allow rapid cross-verification of identities, speeding up investigations and reducing the scope for errors.

The MCU mechanism is expected to be particularly effective in cases related to crimes against women and children.

DNA profiles of accused persons in such cases will be preserved as part of the database, enabling more efficient investigation of both current and future cases involving repeat offenders.

Sources within the police department indicated that the system would enhance transparency, streamline investigative procedures and strengthen the overall reliability of criminal identification.

With the implementation of this initiative, Assam has taken a decisive step towards building a more technology-driven, accountable and efficient law enforcement framework, aimed at deterring recurring criminal activity and improving public safety across the state.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor