Assam Beef Controversy: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot at Sight' After Cow Head Found in Dhubri Temple

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a “shoot-at-sight” order on Friday, June 13, to prevent further unrest in the Dhubri town, where communal violence was reported after a cow head was found inside the premises of the temple. In his recent social media post, he claimed that a group of people are damaging temples. "A particular group has become active in Dhubri with the intention of damaging our temples. We have issued SHOOT AT SIGHT orders," said Sarma.

धुबरी में एक विशेष वर्ग हमारे मंदिरों को क्षति पहुंचाने की नीयत से सक्रिय हो चुका है।



We have issued SHOOT AT SIGHT ORDERS. pic.twitter.com/DDYqe0Xe1f — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2025

In another X post in Hindi, the Chief Minister said some anti-social elements had thrown beef in the Dhubri temple and on the coming Eid, he himself would guard the temples all night long. "This time on Eid some anti-social elements committed a disgusting and condemnable crime by throwing cow meat in the Hanuman temple of Dhubri," Sarma wrote.

इस बार ईद पर कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों ने धुबरी के हनुमान मंदिर में गौ मांस फेंककर घृणित और निंदनीय अपराध किया!



आगामी ईद पर अगर आवश्यकता पड़ी, तो मैं खुद रात भर हनुमान बाबा के मंदिर में पहरेदारी करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/Cbxen8Blws — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2025

Chief Minister Sarma arrived in Dhubri to review the situation after communal violence reported in the area. Sarma reached the town at around 11 am today. "If required on the coming Eid, I myself will guard Hanuman Baba's temple all night long," he further stated.

A new beef mafia has emerged in Dhubri which procured thousands of animals just ahead of Eid.



Investigation is underway and the perpetrators will be put behind bars. pic.twitter.com/9qKDfquOVJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2025

"A new beef mafia has emerged in Dhubri which procured thousands of animals just ahead of Eid. Investigation is underway and the perpetrators will be put behind bars," Sarma said.

हाल ही में असम राज्य और बांग्लादेश में कुछ राजनीतिक परिवर्तन हुए हैं। इसके बाद एक विशेष वर्ग, Online और On ground स्तर पर अत्यधिक सक्रिय हो गया है और एक सुनियोजित नकारात्मक वातावरण बनाने का प्रयास कर रहा है- जैसे कि धुबरी के हनुमान मंदिर में गो मांस फेंकने की घटना। pic.twitter.com/sXNUR2SqGL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2025

After reviewing the situation at the temple, he held a high-level meeting with top district administration officials. High security measures were taken in the town to avoid untoward incidents. After the meeting, Sarma interacted with the media and said, I have ordered a shoot-at-sight in Dhubri if any kind of untoward situation surfaces in the region. The shoot-at-sight guidelines will be applicable in Dhubri town onwards.

The order is applicable to the people who are involved in the "stone pelting" activities in Dhubri or for those who create any kind of violence. The Chief Minister personally visited the violence-hit areas and reviewed the security situation, also issuing a directive for the immediate arrest of all "tainted criminals" in Dhubri district.

The Chief Minister asserted that Dhubri has been "targeted by fundamentalist forces in Bangladesh." He declared firmly, "I will never allow this to happen."