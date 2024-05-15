Assam BJP issues show cause notice to ex-MLA for criticising party leadership

Guwahati, May 15 Assam BJP has issued a show cause notice to its former MLA Ashok Sarma for criticising the party leadership.

Sarma was an MLA from Nalbari and according to show cause notice, he spoke before the media against the party leadership and also made the party's internal matter public.

Assam BJP General Secretary and MP Pallab Lochan Das wrote to Sarma that the party's Nalbari district unit conducted a meeting and complained to state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita against the former MLA.

Das mentioned that Sarma demeaned the party’s position before the public and also tried to provoke voters against the party on polling day.

As per the notice, the former MLA’s behaviour was a "clear violation of the party’s discipline".

Earlier, Sarma was accused of engaging in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. BJP MP Dilip Saikia had launched a sharp attack against Sarma, claiming that the former MLA has worked against him in the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat.

Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has also criticised Sarma’s stand against the party without taking his name and hinted about a possible strict against him.

In the 2016 state Assembly polls, both Sarma and Mallabaruah were strong contenders for the BJP ticket from the Nalbari seat. The party leadership gave ticket to Sarma and he became an MLA from Nalbari. However, in the 2021 elections, Mallabaruah was chosen over Sarma and the former became the minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet after winning the Nalbari assembly constituency.

