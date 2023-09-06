Assam BJP leader arrested for assaulting teen

Guwahati, September 6 A BJP leader was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old teenager over suspicion of theft, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on August 14 and a video of it was posted on social media on Monday.

The victim's family then filed an FIR, which led to the arrest of the accused, according to the police.

Manoj Sahu, the accused, is a panchayat official in the Cachar district's Dholai assembly constituency.

On the afternoon of August 14, Sahu allegedly held the victim, Ajay Ri, captive in front of a store and assaulted him.

On Monday, Ajay's mother Chanda filed the FIR, following which a case was opened against Sahu.

According to the police, the victim was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in a severe condition and was later discharged.

“Shortly after the boy was discharged from the hospital, his mother filed a complaint, and a video of the incident was also posted on social media at the same time. We have arrested Sahu based on the complaint and the available evidence,” the officer stated.

The victim's mother told reporters that a gang of guys, including Sahu, tormented her son and wrongly accused him of stealing.

“They are well-known figures in the locality. They threatened to beat my son again if we called the police and demanded that he keep quiet,” the woman claimed.

Meanwhile, the police said that a probe into the case is underway and a few more people might be arrested.

