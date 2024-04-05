Assam BJP served show-cause notice for violating Model Code of Conduct

Guwahati, April 5 The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Assam has sent the BJP a notice for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of elections after CPI-M submitted a complaint claiming that the ruling party in the northeastern state has been "conducting a socio-economic survey" by distributing forms having pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The CEO notice read: "The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam has received a complaint from Secretary, CPI-M about an MCC violation by BJP, Assam regarding an alleged distribution of application forms (enclosed) in the name of conducting socio-economic survey with a promise to expand eligible families under Orunodoi."

According to the CEO, form distribution and data collection make the design transactional and is in the nature of inducement of the electors which is a prohibited activity under various statutory provisions and the MCC.

"Whereas, on the basis of a prima facie scrutiny, it appears that these forms bearing the symbol and photographs of star campaigners of your party are violative of the MCC guidelines; and now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause in writing as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you," the notice further mentioned.

The BJP was asked to reply to the show-cause notice within 72 hours failing which the commission will take necessary action.

Notably, "Orunodoi" is an ambitious plan of the Assam government in which monetary benefits are included for lakhs of households.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor