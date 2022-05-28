Assam Board to announce Class 10th results in June, know how to check results

Board of Secondary Education, Assam is going to announce the results of the High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC) Class 10 exam 2022. The results are expected to be announced in the first week of June. However, the evaluation process for the HSLC Class 10 exam is underway and the board is likely to announce the results by the 4th of June. After the results declaration students can check their results on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Know how to check the results