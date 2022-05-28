Assam Board to announce Class 10th results in June, know how to check results
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2022 11:55 AM2022-05-28T11:55:45+5:302022-05-28T11:56:00+5:30
Board of Secondary Education, Assam is going to announce the results of the High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC) Class 10 exam 2022. The results are expected to be announced in the first week of June. However, the evaluation process for the HSLC Class 10 exam is underway and the board is likely to announce the results by the 4th of June. After the results declaration students can check their results on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Know how to check the results
- Visit the official websites - sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
- Click on the link which reads "Assam HSLC result 2022"
- You will be directed to the new web page.
- Then enter your login details as asked such as roll number, registration number and date of birth.
- Your results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take the printout of the marksheet for future use.