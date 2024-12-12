Assam: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) govt to celebrate fourth anniversary

Guwahati, Dec 12 The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government under the leadership of Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro is set to celebrate a significant milestone, marking its fourth anniversary, with a two-day event on the 14th and 15th December 2024, themed ‘Regaining Sustainable Peace, Harmony, and Integrity’, officials said on Thursday.

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is an autonomous division of Assam. Beneath the foothills of Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, it consists of five districts on the north side of the Brahmaputra River. It is run by the Bodoland Territorial Council, an elected body that was established in accordance with the conditions of a peace deal agreed in February 2003. An agreement struck in January 2020 further increased its authority.

The Bodo people and other Indigenous populations of Assam make up the majority of the region's population, which spans more than 9,000 square kilometres.

The celebrations will not only reflect on the region’s achievements under the present administration but also highlight a vision for a brighter, more prosperous future for the citizens of BTR.

An official statement said that on 14th December, government offices, educational institutions, and Block Development Offices across the region will take part in a series of activities designed to foster community engagement and promote collective responsibility.

The day will begin with the ‘My Bodoland, Clean Bodoland’ initiative, featuring a Safai Abhiyan (Cleanliness Drive) across the region. Local leaders, including EMs, MCLAs, TCLLC and VCDC members, along with government officers, community leaders, and other stakeholders, will participate in this meaningful event.

A seminar-themed ‘My Bodoland, Peaceful Bodoland’ will be held, with keynote addresses by eminent citizens and experts. These talks will provide insights into sustainable peace, showcasing the BTR Government’s vision of a “Peaceful, Smart, and Green Bodoland”.

The grand celebration on 15th December will take place at the Bhergaon Mini Stadium in Udalguri, BTR. The event will also honour partner agencies for their exceptional contributions to BTR’s development.

This two-day celebration not only offers a moment to reflect on the progress made in the past four years but also serves as a reaffirmation of BTR’s commitment to promoting peace, unity, and sustainable development in the region.

