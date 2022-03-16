Assam Budget 2022: Education sector gets a boost in Assam budget

In the Assam budget 2022-23, the government released several allocations on education to boost up the future of Assam students



Provision for Education sector in Assam Budget 2022-23

The government decided to set up three new medical colleges at Sivasagar, Karimganj & Goalpara.

The government is also going to build a super-specialty hospital at IIT Guwahati.

Students who will secure the first position in Class IX to be given exposure to premier academic institutions such as IIT Guwahati.

For the BPL students government decided to give free textbooks, hostel mess dues waiver, admission fee waiver.

Meritorious students will get scooters.

Under Abhinandan and Anundoram Barooah Award ₹10,000 mobility grant to girls along with education loan.

436 schools in Tea garden areas to be built.

