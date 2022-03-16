Assam Budget 2022: Government announced new allocations and vacancies on jobs opportunities for the state

Today on 16th March Finance minister Ajanta Neog is presenting the Assam Budget 2022-23. In the budget, the Assam government has stated many allocations for the job sector in Assam.

Job allocation in budget 2022-23

Assam Government is going to fill 13,572 Class III posts in the state.

The government is also going to appoint 13,787 people for the Class IV posts in the state.

Assam government to finalize 3,587 Grade-I posts for the people.

And for Grade-II 1,568 vacancies have been allocated.

The government declared compassionate appointments for 930 posts in Education Depertment.

The government also announced to start a new scheme to facilitate cheaper air connectivity from Guwahati to Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Tezpur.