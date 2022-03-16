Assam Budget 2022: Government announced new allocations and vacancies on jobs opportunities for the state
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 16, 2022 04:13 PM2022-03-16T16:13:27+5:302022-03-16T16:13:35+5:30
Today on 16th March Finance minister Ajanta Neog is presenting the Assam Budget 2022-23. In the budget, the Assam government has stated many allocations for the job sector in Assam.
Job allocation in budget 2022-23
- Assam Government is going to fill 13,572 Class III posts in the state.
- The government is also going to appoint 13,787 people for the Class IV posts in the state.
- Assam government to finalize 3,587 Grade-I posts for the people.
- And for Grade-II 1,568 vacancies have been allocated.
- The government declared compassionate appointments for 930 posts in Education Depertment.
The government also announced to start a new scheme to facilitate cheaper air connectivity from Guwahati to Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Tezpur.