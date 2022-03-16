Assam Budget 2022: Land development allocations

Assam government presented the budget 2022-23 on 16th March, in the budget the government released many allocations for the state land.

Allocations for land in Assam budget 2022-23

The government decided to allot ₹156 crores for the acquisition of 50 acres of land for Jorhat Airport.

832 ha land acquisition for Kaziranga National Park to be given.

₹48.08 crores for land compensation to be given to 1,085 families.

Eco-Sensitive Zone of integrated Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve.

Earlier, the government released allocation for tourism, in which the government is going to develop Jorhat Jail as the North East Freedom Fighter’s Memorial Park. To attract international tourists, a light and sound show to come up at Rang Ghar, Sivasagar. For Alaboi War Memorial to honor 10,000 Ahom martyrs ₹7 crores have been allocated.