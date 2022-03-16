Assam Budget 2022: These are the allocations for tourism in the state

Assam government on March 16 presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23, in which they released several funds for tourism and ancients forts.

Budget allocations for tourism in the state

The government is going to develop Jorhat Jail as the North East Freedom Fighter’s Memorial Park.

To attract international tourists, a light and sound show to come up at Rang Ghar, Sivasagar.

For Alaboi War Memorial to honor 10,000 Ahom martyrs ₹7 crores have been allocated.

Earlier, Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the representatives of ACMS, ATTSA, NRL, Golaghat District Administration, and Rajabari tea estate in NRL Guest House at Numaligarh in the aim to solve all the issues related to the acquisition of 600 bigha land for the expansion project. In the meet, it has been decided to provide compensation to 156 permanent workers of the tea garden Rs. 5 lakhs each. And out of this, Rs. 4 lakhs will be paid by the tea garden management and the remaining Rs. 1 lakh by the state government.