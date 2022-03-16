Assam Budget 2022: These measures to be taken in infrastructure development

Today on 16th March Finance minister Ajanta Neog is presenting the Assam Budget 2022-23. In the budget, the Assam government has released several allocations for infrastructure development, the government announced,

To upgrade four roads under Asom Mala in the year 2022-23.

19 new roads over bridges to be taken up.

New flyover project to be started in Mancota Road, Dibrugarh, and new elevated road in GNB Road.

Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier held a meeting with the representatives of ACMS, ATTSA, NRL, Golaghat District Administration, and Rajabari tea estate in NRL Guest House at Numaligarh in the aim to solve all the issues related to the acquisition of 600 bigha land for the expansion project. In the meet, it has been decided to provide compensation to 156 permanent workers of the tea garden Rs. 5 lakhs each. And out of this, Rs. 4 lakhs will be paid by the tea garden management and the remaining Rs. 1 lakh by the state government.