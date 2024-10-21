Assam bypolls: BJP’s ally UPPL announces candidate

Guwahati, Oct 21 BJP’s ally in Assam, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Monday announced its candidate for the upcoming bypolls to the Sidli Assembly seat.

The party has given the ticket to Nirmal Kumar Brahma, who is the current district president of UPPL in Chirang.

UPPL in a statement said, “The president of the party, Pramod Boro has nominated Nirmal Kumar Brahma as a candidate for the upcoming byelection supported by National Democratic Alliance in the state.”

The Dholai Assembly constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and the Sidli seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Except in Samaguri, where Congress heavyweight Rakibul Hussain has been winning since 2001, the rest four seats are with the BJP-led alliance.

The BJP has announced candidates for three seats -- Dholai, Samaguri and Behali.

Diplu Ranjan Sarma has been given a ticket in Samaguri while Diganta Ghatowar and Nihar Ranjan Das will fight for the BJP in Behali and Dholai Assembly segments respectively.

BJP’s former cabinet Minister Parimal Suklabaidya successfully contested the Silchar Lok Sabha seat and his earlier Assembly seat, Dholai, fell vacant. Another senior BJP leader Ranjit Dutta, MLA from the Behali Assembly seat, was also elected to the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rakibul Hussain defeated the three-time AIUDF MP and party chief Badruddin Ajmal in the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat with a margin of more than 10 lakh votes reinforcing his status as a five-time legislator from the Samuguri Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, another ally of the BJP -- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) -- will contest polls from the Bongaigaon Assembly constituency.

