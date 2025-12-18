Assam Cabinet approves Rs 250 crore to boost development in Bodoland region

Guwahati, Dec 18 The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the release of Rs 250 crore to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) under the State-Owned Priority Development Fund (Rural) for the financial year 2025–26, reaffirming the state government's commitment to accelerating development in the Bodoland region.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers held at Lok Sewa Bhawan here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Officials said the allocation will be utilised for rural infrastructure and priority development works across BTC areas, aimed at improving connectivity, livelihoods and basic civic amenities.

Highlighting the importance of the decision, the Cabinet noted that focused financial support to the BTC is crucial for sustaining peace, development and inclusive growth in the region, which has witnessed significant transformation following the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) accord.

The funds are expected to strengthen grassroots-level development and enhance the delivery of public services in rural areas of Bodoland.

In another major decision linked to environmental protection, the Cabinet approved the declaration of Kumari Beel (270 hectares) and Dhamar Beel (337 hectares) in Goalpara district as Proposed Reserved Forests under the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891. The move aims to conserve biodiversity and protect ecologically sensitive wetland areas.

The Cabinet also decided to honour sporting excellence by appointing Simu Das, a member of the Indian women’s blind cricket team that recently won the Women’s T20 Blind World Cup, as a Physical Instructor under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare. The decision recognises her achievement and is expected to inspire young sportspersons across the state.

To strengthen national security infrastructure, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 607 bighas of government land at Kareng Chapori in Dhemaji district for the establishment of a new Group Centre of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Under Mission Basundhara, a flagship initiative aimed at resolving land-related issues, the Cabinet approved land allotment to 308 families, providing long-awaited land rights and legal security.

The Cabinet also cleared the allotment of land required for the upcoming Ammonia-Urea Project, the foundation stone of which will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21. The project is expected to boost fertiliser production and industrial growth in Assam.

