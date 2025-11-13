Assam cabinet approves Rs 3,217 cr road connectivity push, Rs 765 cr sports complex redevelopment

Guwahati, Nov 13 The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday approved a series of major policy and infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity, promoting sports, protecting riverbanks, and fostering family values among state government employees.

In a significant push to road infrastructure, the Cabinet approved the implementation of Asom Mala 3.0 with a financial outlay of Rs 3,217 crore. The project envisions developing a high-speed transport corridor covering 883 km of roads and constructing 36 new bridges across 34 districts of the state.

The initiative seeks to improve regional connectivity, boost economic activity, and enhance access between rural and urban centres. In another key decision, the Cabinet accorded administrative approval of Rs 765 crore for the redevelopment of the historic R.G. Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati.

The project aims to transform the venue into a world-class, multi-sport facility featuring a 25,000-seater FIFA Category 2 stadium.

The move aligns with the government’s long-term vision of positioning Assam as a sporting powerhouse and a preferred destination for national and international events.

The Cabinet also approved a Community-Led Riverbank Protection Policy to address recurring erosion and flooding issues. The policy emphasises voluntary land relinquishment for embankment and protection projects, ensuring faster implementation and enhanced participation from local communities.

Additionally, the Cabinet cleared the distribution of both hard and soft copies of the report of the Commission of Enquiry on Assam Disturbances, 1983 (Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary Commission) during the upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

To promote family bonding and cultural values, the Cabinet sanctioned special casual leave for state government employees under the Matri Pitri Vandana initiative.

Employees will be allowed to avail leave either between July 9–12 or July 23–26, 2026, encouraging them to spend time with parents and elders. Chief Minister Sarma said the Cabinet decisions reflect the state government’s focus on holistic development, infrastructure modernisation, and strengthening community and family ties.

