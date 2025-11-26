Assam Cabinet clears GoM report on ST status for six communities

Guwahati, Nov 26 The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday approved a series of key decisions, including clearance of the Group of Ministers’ (GoM) report on granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities of the state, land allocation for a heritage museum, and new service rules for a state training centre.

The Cabinet approved the report prepared by a three-member GoM in connection with the proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasis) communities.

The report will now be placed in the Assam Legislative Assembly and subsequently forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for further necessary action.

The GoM was headed by Assam Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, with Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta as its other members.

In another significant decision aimed at preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage, the Cabinet approved the modification and transfer of three bighas of land at the Government Muga Farm, Reshom Nagar in Khanapara, Guwahati. The land, currently under the Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department, will be transferred to the Cultural Affairs Department for the establishment of a state-of-the-art museum.

The proposed museum is a priority initiative of the state government and will focus on the preservation and promotion of Assam’s globally renowned silk legacy, particularly Muga silk. A major highlight of the museum will be the exhibition of the historic ‘Vrindavani Vastra’, which is being brought on loan from the British Museum in London.

Further, the Cabinet approved the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre Teachers’ Service Rules, 2025. The new rules will govern the recruitment process, service conditions, and career advancement of teachers at the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre (ASSTC), located at Dakhingaon in Guwahati.

The move aims at strengthening institutional capacity, ensuring transparency in appointments, and improving the overall quality of training imparted at the centre.

