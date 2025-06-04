Assam Cabinet gives nod to set up industry-focused Kanaklata Barua University

Guwahati, June 4 In a significant move to boost higher education and industrial innovation, the Assam Cabinet has greenlit the establishment of the Kanaklata Barua University at the Bholaguri Tea Estate in Gohpur.

The state government will invest Rs 400 crore in the ambitious project, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after a Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said portions of the tea estate land would be acquired for the university’s development, requiring the temporary relocation of some residents. He assured that comprehensive rehabilitation and livelihood support plans are already in place.

“To make way for the university, sections of the tea garden will be acquired, and some residents will be temporarily relocated. They will be provided with alternate land nearby and offered third and fourth-grade government jobs to support their livelihood,” Sarma said.

He added that affected individuals would also be eligible for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), and emphasised that he had personally engaged with the tea garden community, who, he said, have “extended full support” to the initiative.

Once operational, Kanaklata Barua University will be Assam’s first institution with a strong industry-oriented academic approach. The university will offer specialised programs in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and robotics.

“This will be a landmark institution for Assam—integrating academia with industry demands. Experts from IIT Guwahati and Jawaharlal Nehru University are involved in shaping the curriculum. Our vision is to establish Assam as a hub of advanced technology education and innovation,” the Chief Minister stated.

The state’s education department is currently finalising the university’s academic blueprint, designed to prepare students for the dynamic industrial landscape while honouring the legacy of Kanaklata Barua, the iconic freedom fighter after whom the institution is named.

Meanwhile, in a major push to create an atmosphere of research, the state cabinet today approved the Chief Minister's Jiban Anuprerana Scheme for Research Scholars, which will provide one-time financial assistance to eligible full-time research scholars, including full-time differently-abled research scholars, enrolled in public institutions in Assam.

According to CM Sarma, one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for research scholars of Central/State Universities and Rs 40,000 for the differently abled researchers will be given by the state government.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor