Assam can house an automobile manufacturing ecosystem: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 20 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his state is now prepared for becoming an ecosystem of automobile manufacturing ecosystem that can transform the entire northeast.

Sarma is on a visit to the South Korean capital Seoul to showcase Assam’s strength to come up as a potential destination for investments. The state government will host an investment summit—Advantage Assam in the February month in Guwahati.

Addressing top industry players in Seoul, the Assam CM said: "I am of the firm belief that if Assam can house an automobile manufacturing ecosystem, we could transform the socio-economic landscape of the North East.

"Today during my meeting with CEOs and Leaders from South Korea’s automobile ancillary firms, I have offered them the unstinted support of our State, should they choose to build a base in Assam. With easy access to India’s $100 billion auto industry and that of South East Asia, Assam offers them unparalleled advantages."

CM Sarma also met a delegation of the Korean International Trade Association (KITA) and held a discussion on investment prospects in Assam.

He said: "Had a great meeting with the delegation of the Korean International Trade Association (KITA). It is the country’s largest business organisation representing over 73,000 companies. We are specially exploring how Assam can leverage KITA's vast network to ensure newer markets for Assam’s tea, silk and agri products among others."

The Assam Chief Minster also said: "I had an excellent discussion with Kyungsung Kang, the President of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and his team in Seoul today. We discussed a shared strategy to explore avenues of partnership for growth and development in fields of trade, commerce, industry and skilling for mutual benefits of Assam and Korean businesses."

Notably, the Advantage Assam summit will highlight on attracting investors across the globe to invest in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the summit.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would also highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said: "This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors."

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor