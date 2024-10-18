Assam: CBI to take custody of actress Sumi Borah in trading scam

Guwahati, Oct 18 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to take the custody of key accused including controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah in the multi-crore online trading scam, a senior police official said on Friday.

Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah and the kingpin of the trading scam Bishal Phukan are lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail. A team of CBI officials have reached Dibrugarh and is expected that the central agency will demand the custody of Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah and Bishal Phukan before the Court.

Sources said that the CBI officials will interrogate the three prime accused once their custody is given by the court. The state government has handed over the 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases pertaining to the multi-crore online trading scam.

“We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also warned that nobody will be spared who has been involved with the online trading scam.

An online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

The controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in the multi-crore online trading scam surrendered before the police later.

The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. Notably, the duo was on the run since the huge scam surfaced and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with Bishal Phukan in this scam.

Before the arrest, Sumi Borah circulated a video on social media claiming that she had not fled but had been hiding due to propaganda being run against her. She alleged that plenty of misinformation was being spread and her family has been suffering a lot due to it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor