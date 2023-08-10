Assam: Class 10 student kidnapped, murdered; one arrested

Guwahati, Aug 10 A man has been arrested on the charges of abduction and murder of a class 10 student in Guwahati, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Baruah, who runs a street-side shop in the city's Hatigaon area.

According to the police, victim Nitesh Kumar was kidnapped by Baruah and was taken to the Bonda area on the outskirts of the city.

"The accused was known to the victim's family as they were living in the same locality for a few years. The accused demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh from Nitesh's family," a senior police officer said.

However, the police recovered the lifeless body of the class 10 student from a deep forest area on the outskirts of the city.

The police claimed that the minor boy was stabbed to death and the body was disposed of in the forest.

Meanwhile, following a manhunt by the police, Baruah was arrested by the police late Wednesday night. The police have been interrogating the accused.

