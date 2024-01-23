Assam CM Accuses Rahul Gandhi for Rule-Breaking; Case Registered for Yatra Disturbances

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is facing a lot of difficulties. On Tuesday, a video of a clash between police and Congress workers went viral on the internet. Nearly 5,000 Congress workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, attempted to enter Guwahati on Tuesday but were intercepted after the party restarted its flagship ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam today. A clash erupted as the workers were stopped from entering. Following the viral video, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue and clarified that Assamese people would not engage in such behavior.

CM Himanta took X formerly known as Twitter and made a clear statement while tagging Rahul Gandhi. He said, "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such "Naxalite tactics" are completely alien to our culture."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence..." https://t.co/lUOvptdZXmpic.twitter.com/1V5UV87Fk4 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

"I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as evidence. Your unruly behavior and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," CM added.

Rahul Gandhi In Assam

Addressing a gathering near the Guwahati border, Rahul Gandhi assured that his party workers would not violate the rules or disrupt law and order but emphasized that this does not imply weakness. He stated, "Assam CM, the Union Home Minister, and the PM may break the rules, but we (Congress) will never do so. Nevertheless, this does not mean that we are weak. Congress workers are 'Babbar Sher'."

Leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) asserted that they were compelled to alter their route after being denied entry into Guwahati town. Gandhi is set to hold a press conference at Hajo at 1:20 pm to address the media about the incident and the progress of the yatra.