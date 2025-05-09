Assam CM appeals for cancelling Bihu festivities amid India-Pak tensions

Guwahati, May 9 Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed for the cancellation of Bihu festival celebrations in the state

"Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their enthusiastic participation and contributions. However, the time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from 10th May onwards be kindly cancelled. Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated," CM Sarma said.

Rongali Bihu is celebrated with music, dance, and community gatherings across the state as it marks the Assamese New Year.

This is the first time that a Chief Minister in Assam has made such an appeal.

Meanwhile, on the western border of the country, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions on the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, which were successfully thwarted by the Indian Armed Forces.

Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVS, the Indian Army said in a statement.

Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force, the Indian Army added.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations. New Delhi's retaliation not only destroyed drones and missiles but also shot down Islamabad's Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, marking a significant blow to Pakistan's air surveillance and battlefield coordination capabilities.

In a post on X, the HQ IDS said: "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir, targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per standard operating procedure with kinetic and non-kinetic means."

