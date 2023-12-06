Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

Guwahati, Dec 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the district commissioners to go all out against cases of land grabbing and illegal land sale deed forgery in various districts of the state, officials said on Wednesday.

In a review meeting held on Tuesday evening at the Chief Minister’s office, discussions were also held regarding the practice of forging of land sale deeds and mutations that was recently uncovered in the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The Chief Minister asked the District Commissioners to keep a close watch on the happenings and activities in their offices, especially that of Sub-Registrar and Deputy-Registrar offices under their jurisdiction.

Sarma also asked the District Commissioners to expedite the process of ration card preparation for the additional 40 lakh beneficiaries that have been added under the National Food Security Act in the State.

He took stock of the progresses on Mission Basundhara 2.0, the preparation of ration cards for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and also discussed the ongoing Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram programmes in the state.

Besides, the CM instructed the District Commissioners to see that necessary works related to Mission Basundhara 2.0 are completed at the earliest so that beneficiaries of the same can be provided with legal land documents such as patta at the earliest possible time.

Cases that would be left out of Mission Basundhara 2.0 shall be reconsidered once Mission Basundhara 3.0 is launched, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor