Assam CM briefs Power Min about increase in power demand

New Delhi, Sep 9 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Power Minister R.K. Singh here, and discussed about the increase in power demand in the northeastern state.

During their meeting at the official residence of the Minister, the Chief Minister briefed about the unprecedented 26 per cent increase in power demand due to growth of productive sectors of the economy, a government official said.

The official said the Minister assured that he would consider the request to allocate at least 300 MW of power to Assam to tide over the current power deficit.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister while apprising the same, wrote on X (formerly twitter), "Had an excellent discussion with Union Power Minister R.K. Singh ji. Briefed him on the unprecedented 26 per cent increase in power demand due to growth of productive sectors of the economy. "

"He has assured to kindly consider my personal request to allocate at least 300 MW of power to Assam, which will aid in tiding over the current power deficit," Sarma said.

